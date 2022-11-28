Richard “Rick” A. Balkema, 59 of Grand Rapids, formerly of Hesperia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Rick was born Nov. 12, 1963 in Shelby to Richard H. and Carole L. (Fogg) Balkema. Rick graduated from Hesperia High School in 1982 and later graduated from Northwood Institute with his associates degree. Rick moved to the Grand Rapids area in 1988 and followed his lifelong interest in cars when he began work at Courtesy Dodge and continued to the present time where he was the used car manager at Courtesy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, which he truly enjoyed and was very dedicated to. Rick enjoyed snowmobiling, boating and spending time on the water, spending time with family and friends and traveling to Mexico. Rick enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews and was well known for playing as hard as he worked as well as taking care of others in whatever he was involved with.
Rick is survived by his mother, Carole Balkema of Hesperia; best friend, Craig Pyne of Grand Rapids; his brother, Jeff (Kristin) Balkema of Hesperia; sister, Tricia (Doug) Heaven of Hesperia; niece, Jessica Heaven (significant other, Brandin Tinkham); his nephews, Austin Balkema (significant other, Alexis Wilson); Bryan Heaven, Gage Balkema; Logan Balkema; one great-niece and one great-nephew; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard Balkema; his grandparents, Herman and Hazel Balkema and Forrest and Eleanor Fogg.
Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel 7193 W. 48th St. Fremont. Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. Internment in South Ferry Cemetery. Friends may consider memorial contributions to the Hesperia United Methodist Church in memory of Rick. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory of Rick online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel 231-924-0800