Richard W. Russell, Sr.
Hart
Richard W. Russell, Sr., 81, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Muskegon. Richard was born Sept. 7, 1939 in Muskegon, the son of Vernon and Ada (Clement) Russell.
Richard lived in Oceana County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Richard had been employed as a truck driver.
He married his wife, Lillian, Nov. 22, 1991. Richard was a hardworker. He loved his kids. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting and mushrooming. He also loved his dogs.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lillian; his children, Linda White, Lori Russell, William Russell, Richard Russell, Jr. and Ralph Russell; many grandchildren; and his siblings, Robert, Roy, Ronald and Rodney Russell and Barbara Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Raymond, Roland and Gerald Russell, Betty Heer, Beverly Niles and Brenda Wambaugh.
There will be visitation for Richard Saturday, Feb. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. with military honors at 1:30 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.