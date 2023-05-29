Robert Allen VandenHeuvel
Pentwater
Robert Allen VandenHeuvel, 74, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Robert, also known lovingly as Bob Vandy, was born Jan. 14, 1949 in Hart, the son of the late Frank and Lorena (Wieber) VandenHeuvel. In 1967, he graduated from Hart High School and shortly after was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he worked as a petroleum storage specialist. While on active duty, he served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a Specialist (E4). On Feb. 13, 1998, Bob married Mary (Griswold) VandenHeuvel. Together they shared over 20 years together until her passing in 2020. Bob was self-employed, working as the owner and operator of VandenHeuvel Livestock Hauling for over 20 years. Bob was an active member of the American Legion Post 76 and a life member of the VFW in Pentwater.
Bob was a generous man. He would often volunteer his time to help others in need, especially his neighbors, as they’d do the same for him. He could often be found in his shop, tinkering away at his equipment, especially his new tractor. Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his fellow Legion and VFW members.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Tom Anthony, who was a very good friend to Bob.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Shelley VandenHeuvel of Ludington; granddaughter, Courtney Krause of Ludington; and grandson, Brandon Krause of Kaleva.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary VandenHeuvel; parents, Frank and Lorena; sister, Nina Brimmer; brother, Burnie VandenHeuvel; and nephew, Shawn Brimmer.
Please join the family for Robert’s military honors Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 76. A luncheon will follow.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.