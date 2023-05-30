Robert Angus Rankin died three weeks after his 80th birthday in Lakeland Fla.. Bedridden and world weary, let’s hope he is now waterskiing over the clouds.
Born in Port Washington New York, Robert grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois, San Marino, California, Fort Wayne, Indiana and St. Joseph, Michigan. He spent many winters in Florida “to escape harsh winters in Michigan.” However, the epicenter of his life was Stony Lake.
Robert’s MasterCraft often could be seen racing up and down the lake with good friend TJ Gosselin driving while wife, Jodi, spotted so Robert could barefoot and sky ski to his heart’s content. Robert taught lots of kids to water ski, including his niece, Sarah, and nephew, Thomas, who cherished their holidays with their cool Uncle Robert. And cool he was.
Robert’s father was John A. Rankin, a Shelby boy. After graduating from Michigan State, John’s mother sent him with flowers to the boarding house lady who’d just had a baby. That’s where John met Vera Barnhart, newly arrived from Central Michigan College. The other teachers refused to go to the door as John was considered the best looking “catch” in Shelby.
Without hesitation, Vera opened the door. It was love at first sight. Three months later, they eloped. By then John was working for RCA in New York. Married teachers were forbidden so they kept their marriage a secret until Vera could join John. Six years later daughter, Beth was born and two years after that Robert arrived.
To back up one more generation, Robert’s grandfather was Angus John Rankin or “AJ,”founder of the Rankin Hardware Store and beloved citizen of Shelby.
Robert should have been named “Angus John” to carry on the Rankin tradition of switching first and second names each generation. His grandfather was Angus John. His father was John Angus. But when Robert arrived, his mother said, “I couldn’t name him Angus. We’ll use it as his middle name.” Hence Robert Angus Rankin.
Before his death, Robert became great uncle to Luka Angus Wiley. So “Angus” continues.
When Robert wasn’t waterskiing, he was fishing on Lake Michigan in his 16-foot fishing boat. Often he returned with a sufficient catch for dinner on the front porch. His friends would gather for grilled salmon, corn on the cob, strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream and Chardonnay.
Robert had loyal friends, including wonderful girlfriends, but the true love of his life was Stasha, a lean and lovely Greyhound/Dalmatian mix he rescued. Trained with love and discipline, she was his constant companion until she died. Life was never quite the same after that.
Robert’s ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. Someday soon we will celebrate his life right on Stony Lake with laughter and loving stories about my wonderful brother, Robert Angus Rankin.