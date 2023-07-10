Robert “Bob” Charles Sutcliffe
Robert “Bob” Charles Sutcliffe was born June 15, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Donald Sutcliffe and Mary Helen Dickinson Sutcliffe Daggett. He died of prostate cancer Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 82.
Bob grew up in Michigan near Pentwater at Bass Lake, where his family-owned Camp Morrison, a summer resort near Lake Michigan, and enjoyed visiting his family in the area throughout his life, often bringing his dogs. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1958 where he was a member of the football team. Bob was a proud alumnus of Michigan State University, Class of 1962, and continued living in the Lansing-East Lansing area after graduation, where he loved attending MSU athletic events and wore MSU gear most days, often saying he “bled green.” He worked with Oldsmobile in Lansing where he retired as director of purchasing.
Bob served in the Army Reserve Artillery Corps for six years. He was a wonderful conversationalist who loved discussing cars, art, history, athletics, antiques, music, guns and many other subjects of interest to him, making him a welcomed guest at social gatherings.
Bob had many friends, some lifelong. Bob enjoyed bicycle riding and would often be seen riding his bike around the Lansing area. He enjoyed participation in bike riding tours, including the DALMAC Bicycle Tour, which begins in Lansing and finishes in Mackinaw City.
Bob spent happy days hunting deer with good friends at his cabin in the Michigan Upper Peninsula. He enjoyed hunting pheasant and other small games and was very proud of his beautiful Brittany bird dogs.
Survivors include his sisters, Jean MacGillis (Bob), Cathy Engle (Bruce), Mary Helen Blohm (Greg), Linda Sullivan (Tom), and Laurie Sutcliffe (Pete); brother, John Daggett (Kathy). Bob also leaves behind his beloved cousins, many nieces and nephews and good friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, George “Jerry” Daggett (Charlene).
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or any other charity of your choice would be appreciated.
A graveside memorial service will be for Bob will be Monday, Aug. 14 at 11a.m. at the Pentwater Township Cemetery, 8060 US-31 BUS, Pentwater, MI, 49449, with Fr. Sam Morrison, Vicar of St. James Episcopal Church officiating. A luncheon will follow at Cottages Clubhouse, 30 Kenneth St., Pentwater where memories of our beloved Bobby may be shared.