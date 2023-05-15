Robert Bruce Veltman
Robert Bruce Veltman, of Hart, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence. Bob was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Holland, Michigan. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Robert enlisted in the Navy, serving as a medic with multiple branches of the military wherever he was needed. Bob was an educator for over 30 years, a former Lake Michigan charter fishing captain, but will be most remembered as a strong advocate for those with special needs.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly Eitniear; his daughter by his first wife, Sarah Jo Veltman-Pallas (Michael); grandchildren, Susanne Martin (Timothy), Kyle Robinson, Grace Terpstra (Michael), and Rudy Robinson; as well as many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Joyce Ann Veltman; as well as his daughter, Lisa Ann Veltman.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Shelby Congregational Church of Christ, 51 E. Third St., Shelby, Michigan, 49455. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lisa Veltman Scholarship Fund through the Oceana Community Foundation at P.O. Box 902, Pentwater, MI 49449, or online at www.Oceanafoundation.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.