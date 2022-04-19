Robert DeJonge
Whitehall, formerly of New Era
Robert DeJonge, 83, formerly from New Era, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 13, 2022. Robert was born and raised in New Era, now living in Whitehall.
Robert was an active member of the New Era Christian Reformed Church. He made it his mission to contact the widows of the church to ensure they were cared for. Robert had been employed for many years at the New Era Canning Company.
He is survived by brothers, Wayne (Joanne) and Jerry (Carol) DeJonge. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Anna; and his brother, Walter DeJonge.
Interment will be at the New Era Cemetery this spring. Please consider memorial donations to the New Era Christian School in Robert’s honor.
The Harris Funeral Home of Shelby is in charge of arrangements.