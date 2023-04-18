Robert Francis Lewis
Peshawbestown, Michigan
Robert Francis Lewis, of Peshawbestown, Michigan. passed away April 5, 2023 in Traverse City, at the age of 82. He spent most of his professional career as a certified public accountant. A true life-long learner he completed the certified fraud examiner credential in 2015. Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force in early 1959. He participated in Operation DOMINIC I, the atmospheric nuclear testing conducted by the United States on Christmas Island in the Pacific Ocean — tests which were instrumental in the development of our nation’s atomic and nuclear weapons program – an Atomic Veteran. Robert married his high-school sweetheart Diane.They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary surrounded by their loving family.
Robert was often referred to as the cute guy with a good sense of humor. More importantly to his family he was a role model and always demonstrated a will to endeavor to persevere. In his final days, he told his grandchildren that he was so smart that he had skipped the seventh grade. The full story was his parents took him out of school to travel to Florida to work picking tomatoes and other farm work to support the family. Upon return to his school in Elbridge, Michigan the next fall, he was too embarrassed to tell his much-admired teacher, Mrs. Slocum, that he had skipped most of the seventh grade while in Florida. Fortunately for him, the Elbridge school passed him to the eighth grade that fall. Even to this day he is grateful to Mrs. Slocum for her empathy and her inspiring manner. Robert graduated from Hart High School in 1958 and in 1971 earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Indiana University.
Robert was a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Robert served his tribe in several capacities over the years, including establishing the required internal controls to participate in tribal self-governance, serving as chairman of the GTB Gaming Commission and treasurer of the GTB Economic Development Authority. Additionally, Robert served Indian Country as a treasurer of NAFOA, a treasurer for the National Tribal Gaming Commissioners Regulators Association, a president of the regional CTAC, and worked as an auditor of the IIM accounts which shed light on the need for Trust Fund accountability which helped to pave the way for the Cobell settlement. Robert served as an external auditor for many tribes throughout Indian Country and presented at many seminars covering various financial and gaming topics.
Robert enjoyed golf, working on his yard and spending time with his family. In his younger days many hours were spent playing poker, euchre, softball, bowling and basketball with friends and family. Robert enjoyed traveling and encouraged his children and grandchildren to explore the world often in recognition of a milestone life achievement such as graduations, marriage anniversary and professional certifications. Robert was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He said his family was his greatest accomplishment.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Gingway Lewis and his father, Robert George Lewis.; his brothers, David S., and Donald J.; his sisters Marilyn K., Linda C. and Sharon I. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Jodi Lewis, Melissa Petersen (Eric Petersen), Scott Lewis, Kathleen Maples (Scott Maples), and Tiffany Lewis; and his grandchildren, Rachel, Kathryn, Mitchell, Jake, Drew and Lauren; his brothers, Steven and Arnold; his sister, Joan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later this spring.