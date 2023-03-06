Robert Joseph Fillips
Hart
Robert Joseph Fillips, 81, of Hart, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born March 6, 1941 in Chicago, the son of Stanley and Betty (Pentkowski) Fillips.
Bob proudly served his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed various hobbies, including hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, collecting items and meeting his friends at local coffee shops. Bob knew many things and was a skilled man that was keen on fixing things, welding and even had a hand for well witching. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be remembered as a loving partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Bob is survived by: his loving partner of 30 years, Sue Thompson; children, Pam (Mark) Bailey, Bob (Karen) Fillips, Steve (Julie Charron) Fillips, Lynnette (Jim Cousins) Fillips, Carol (Craig) Mast, and Mike Fillips; grandchildren, Jeff (Jennifer) Bailey, Jenn (Darren) Hinburn, Tim Bailey, Paul Fillips, Kenny (Ellie Kingsbury) Fillips, Joe (Trish) Fillips, Kody Charron, Kory Charron, Amanda Cumings, Amber (Kyle Smith) Cumings, Tyler Cumings, Haley (Gavin) Porter, Mitch Mast, Lexi Fillips and Nick Simon; great-grandchildren, Zoey Fillips, Lillian Bailey, Thomas Bailey and Harper Bailey; siblings, Stanley (Deb) Fillips, Sue Chatfield, Kenny (Cathy) Iteen and Denny (Deb) Iteen; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and George Iteen and Stanley Fillips; wife, Shirley Fillips; and sister, Nancy (Dave) Weston.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 10 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with a praying of the Holy Rosary to begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org, or the Oceana County Veterans Affairs Office, 844 South Griswold Street, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.