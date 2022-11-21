Robert Wallace Craker, Sr.
Walkerville
Robert Wallace Craker Sr., 78, of Walkerville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1944 in Hart, the son of Wallace and Emily (Drabeck) Craker.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna Craker; children, Jeannie (Daniel) Miskosky and Robert Craker Jr.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Cory.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Phyllis Shoemate; and a grandson.
Interment in Carpenter Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.