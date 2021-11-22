Roberta L. ‘Bobbi’ Spence
Shelby
Roberta L. “Bobbi” Spence, 67, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. She was born Aug. 20, 1954 in Shelby.
Bobbi moved to Shelby after completing the eighth grade and graduated from Shelby High School in 1972. She married Jack Spence June 25, 1971.
Bobbi retired from Metalworks in Ludington in 2019. She loved to travel with Jack and loved to be with her grandkids. Shopping was also one of her passions. Bobbi was always community minded and served on the board of the United Way.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; her son, Justin (Margaret) Spence; daughter, Stephanie (Marshall) Frees; grandchildren, Trevor Spence, Ashley Frees and Spencer Frees; brothers, Mike (Sue) Kroll and Royce (Pam) Kroll; and sisters, Sharon Wendell (and Greg), and Rebecca (Darrell) Hinken. She was preceded in death by her father, Royce Kroll, Sr.; her mother, Roberta Olson; and sister, Janis Bryson.
A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.