Rodney Russel Schultz
Rodney Russel Schultz, 67, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Mercy Health – Mercy Campus in Muskegon. He was born Dec. 31, 1953 in Shelby, the son of Roger and Shirley (Smith) Schultz.
Rod worked at Howmet for 41 years. In his spare time, he loved to farm and raise cattle. A lot of time Rod was in his garage fixing anything that was broken on the farm or for other people. He was an avid hunter, loved sports, loved his dogs, Bud and Ryder, and above all his grandchildren.
Rod is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Schultz; children, Angela (Mike) Halliwill and Michael (Beth) Schultz; grandchildren, Michaela Halliwill, Kaydence Schultz, and Karson Schultz; father, Roger Schultz; and siblings, Debbie (Nick) O’Connell, Roger “Buck” (Jane) Schultz and Greg (Karen) Schultz.
Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Schultz.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, with Pastor Paulette Zoulek officiating. Visitation was Tuesday from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center, 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, spectrumhealth.org/foundation; or the Shelby United Methodist Church, 68 E. Third Street, Shelby, MI 49455.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.