Roger D. Beadle
Branch
Roger D. Beadle, 75, of Branch, passed away on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He had ferociously fought the last three years battling Squamous Cell Cancer. He had never stopped fighting, and he never once complained.
Roger was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Ludington, Mich. to Deward and Edna (Tyndall) Beadle. He grew up on the family farm in Carr Settlement where they grew crops and had dairy cattle. Roger attended Locke School in Carr Settlement in his early years, and then went on to attend Mason County Central in Scottville. In 1963, Roger graduated from MCC, and his class was the first class to graduate out of the A.O. Carlson Gym.
After high school, Roger worked for Jimmy White’s gas station in Scottville and Bach’s Bakery in Ludington. Roger started working at Great Lakes Casting in Ludington, where he later retired from in 1998 as a supervisor. Roger was also immensely proud of the award he received of Iron Master after 33 years of employment. Roger was also a member of the Ruby Creek Conservation Club.
Roger had two successful transplants in his life. The first was a kidney transplant. His wife, Ginny, was a perfect match, and their transplant took place in July of 2002 at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. In November of 2002, Roger also had a pancreas transplant at the Mayo Clinic. For the first time in 45 years, Roger was free of insulin injections. He thanked God every day for these “Gifts of life”.
Roger enjoyed hunting, woodworking, gardening and cutting firewood. In the last few years, Roger enjoyed splitting and wrapping campfire wood, with his brother, Lloyd (Punk). They supplied two lucrative businesses with campfire wood.
Roger will be greatly missed by his wife of 41 years, Ginny Beadle; and their son, Roger Beadle of Scottville. He will also be missed by his three other children, from a previous marriage to Judy Klinger. David (Joan) Beadle of Carr Settlement, Lori (Peter) Dopson of Grand Rapids and Lisa (Norm) Slade of Muskegon. Roger leaves behind seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his three siblings, Marsha (Pete) Merklinger, Wanda (Lew) Squires and Lloyd (Sandi) Beadle. Also, his brother-in-law, Elliot (Deanna) Taylor; his sister- in- laws, Janet (John) Husted and Karen Taylor. He also leaves behind his favorite cousin, Doug Beadle.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Deward and Edna Beadle; along with his in-laws, Lyle and Ella Mae Taylor.
Roger’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mary O’Callaghan and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for all the care given to Roger. The family is grateful for Elara Hospice and its compassion during Roger’s last few weeks. The “Gift of Life Transplant House” in Rochester, Minn., will forever remain close to Ginny’s heart as it was truly a second home for herself and Roger, sometimes for even weeks at a time over the years.
According to Roger’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is scheduled for April 17 at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The memorial service is set to begin at noon. Those wishing to make a contribution in Roger’s name may do so to the Carr Settlement Fire Department.