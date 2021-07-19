Roger Lyle Jackson
Shelby
Roger Lyle Jackson, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born March 11, 1953 in Greenville, Mich.
Few men had the zest for life that Roger did. He was an exceptional storyteller, and his family and friends were quick to gather around to hear him recount a nostalgic tale of growing up in Belding or an adventure from his years living in Las Vegas or New Orleans.
His warm laugh, quick wit, smooth dance moves and kind spirit will be dearly missed. He was a dedicated uncle, who gave each of his nieces a special nickname, never forgot a birthday and always had an encouraging word. His family finds comfort in knowing he is reunited in heaven with his loving parents and now has the best possible seats to watch his beloved Detroit Tigers play baseball.
Roger leaves behind his best friends and brothers, Phil (Patti) Jackson and Pete (Cathy) Jackson; his three adoring nieces, Katy (Charlie) Sole, Kara Valdmanis and Kori (Nathan) Wycihowski and a gaggle of great nephews and a great niece who loved him dearly and were lucky to see his passion for happiness and humor first hand. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Donna (Ernst) Jackson.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Roger’s love for man’s best friend, the family asks that donations be made to L.A.S.S.I., c/o Oceana County Animal Shelter, 2185 W. Baseline Rd., Shelby, MI 49455.
A graveside service for Roger and his father, Lyle, who passed away last year, will be at Mears Cemetery Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.