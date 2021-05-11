Ronald C. Hamill
Shelby
Ronald C. Hamill, 60, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Muskegon, Mich. Ron was born Sept. 8, 1960 to Robert and Margaret (Bedgood) Hamill.
He married Holly (Harroun) May 2, 1986. He was raised in Muskegon. Ron had resided in Rothbury, Hart and Shelby. He was employed at Howmet Corporation. Ron enjoyed polished rocks, reading, building things from wood, morel hunting, camping, target shooting and beach combing.
He is survived by his wife, Holly; daughter, Sarah Hamill; son, Ryan Hamill; his mother, Margaret Hamill; brothers, Doug Hamill and Jeff (Nicole) Hamill; sister, Marilyn Hamill; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Lorene Kennedy. Ron was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Jim Hamill.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment will be in Ferry Township Cemetery. Memorials to Shelby Road Baptist Church or the Johnson Family Cancer Center are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com