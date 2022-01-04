Ronald M. Stebelton, Sr.
Wayland
Ronald M. Stebelton, Sr. of Wayland, Mich. (age 82), passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in hospice at Medilodge at the Shore, Grand Haven, Mich. He was born Sept. 16, 1939 in Muskegon, Mich., son of Ruffo and Evelyn (Evans) Stebelton. The family moved to Grant, Mich. where he graduated from Grant High School in 1957. After graduation, he served in the Army from 1957-1960, stationed in Korea and Washington D.C. On April 28, 1962, he married Jacqueline Burcon at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Muskegon. Ron owned and operated Oceana Appliances in Shelby, Mich. from 1971 to 1985. Ron and Jackie moved to Wayland, Mich. in 1996. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Jacqueline; children, Denise (Joseph) Poirier, Kimberly (Greg) Alberth, Vicki (Bill) Coury, Ronald (Margaret) Stebelton Jr., and John (Ann) Stebelton; 14 grandchildren; sisters and brothers: Sandra (Dick) Diekema, William Stebelton, Charles (Joyce) Stebelton, Robin (Wayne) Veltkamp; sister-in-law, Linda Stebelton; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Douglas Stebelton. Memorial services will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1896 135th Ave, Dorr, Mich., 49323. Visitation with the family will be at 11 a.m. Services will begin at noon with luncheon to follow.