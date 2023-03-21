Rose Lynn Jones
Hart
Mrs. Rose Lynn Jones, 64 of Hart, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born Sept. 13, 1958, in Hart, the daughter of Russell and Alma (Brimmer) Thrailkill.
Rose married Dave Jones July 28, 1984, and they had 38 wonderful years together.
Rose worked for many years as a school crossing guard and lunch aide for Hart Public Schools, and she loved all the children. She also worked at Knights Of Columbus and VFW doing bingo. Rose loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going for rides to different places always enjoying the wildlife she would see. She loved fishing, crocheting, coloring and puzzles.
Rose was a wonderful loving woman with a heart of gold. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Rose is survived by her loving husband, Dave; children, Barbara Jones, David (Cailin) Jones, Fred Jones; five grandchildren; brothers Ken (Roxanne) Thrailkill, Gary (Susan) Thrailkill, Danny (Lynette Smith) Thrailkill and Mark Thrailkill; sister, Carol (Jerry) Hitchcock; many nieces and nephews; and good friend, Karen Isley.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Alma; and grandson, Xander Jones.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart with pastor Ryan Vander Zwaag officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help with funeral expenses. Make checks out to: First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart MI 49420.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is assisting with arrangements.