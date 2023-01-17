Rose Marie Garzelloni
Muskegon, formerly of Shelby
Rose Marie Garzelloni, 91, of Muskegon, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was born July 22, 1931 in Shelby, the daughter of John and Beryl (Mead) Campagna.
Rose was a talented pianist and was formerly an organist for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Muskegon. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her sons, Joseph Garzelloni of Kalamazoo, Paul (Michelle) Garzelloni of Muskegon and Eric Garzelloni of Royal Oak; daughters, Victoria (Brad) Thum of Alma, Francine (Dennis) Harris of Norton Shores and Gina Garzelloni of Muskegon; grandchildren, Brandi Zoss, Kristin (Jason) Winn, Susan Zoss, Jo Johnson, Christopher (Monica) Garzelloni, Paul (Patty) Garzelloni, Lisa (Jake) Fischer, Lillian Garzelloni, Dennis Harris Jr., Steve Harris, Nicholas Thum, Samantha Thum and Zackary (Janay) Thum; and 16 great-grandchildren.
On July 31, 1950, Rose married Lawrence J. Garzelloni, and he preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Theresa Wright; and brother, Carmen Campagna.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1372 S. Oceana Dr., Shelby with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding, and a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 23 from noon until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shelby.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.