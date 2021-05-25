Ruby R. (Holden) Loudermilk
Ruby R. (Holden) Loudermilk, 85, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 with family at her side. She was born in Crystal Valley, Mich. to the late Eliger and Ettie (Harvey) Holden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Peter Verschueren and Randy Loudermilk; sons, Thomas Verschueren and Anthony Verschueren; daughter, Diane Verschueren; and 13 siblings. Ruby loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved flowers and always had a flower garden. Her favorite singer was Elvis and in her younger years she liked to camp. Ruby will be deeply missed by her children, Linda (Marvin) Moon, Ruth Hawkey, Brenda Verschueren and Trudi Watson; daughters-in-law, Juanita Verschueren and Donna Verschueren; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at Pine Hill Cemetery, 3975 E. Pontaluna Rd., Fruirtport with Rev. Cori Conran officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be at the Coopersville VFW Post 5598, 511 68th Ave., Coopersville. Online condolences may be left on her tribute wall at www.throopfh.com Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville