Russell Edward Slocum
Hart
Russell Edward Slocum, 86 of Hart, Mich. passed away April 17, 2022. Russell was born in Hart July 4, 1935. He was the first son of the late Robert and Helen (Russell) Slocum. He married the former Rosemary Keigley Christmas Eve, 1954. She preceded him in death in April 2013.
Russell grew up in the Hart and Elbridge areas and attended Hart High School. He then joined the US Army as a tank mechanic and was honorably discharged after assignments at Fort Knox, Ky., Ft Bliss, Texas and Germany.
After the US Army he was employed by Forestry Associates, Continental Motors, DuPont and then with the Oceana County Road Commission where he retired.
Russell was a great mechanic and his skills were used on one snowmobile being used continuously by seven children. He also restored several antique John Deere tractors in his retirement years. Russell enjoyed cutting wood, fishing, hunting and traveling to the Upper Peninsula.
Russell is survived by his seven children, Donald Slocum of Oklahoma, Neale (Sheila) Slocum of Alaska, Fredric (Barbara) Slocum, of Hawaii, Maureen Slocum McCracken of Muskegon, Alex (Joyce) Slocum, of Missouri, Joan (Jim) Foster of Hart and Delores (Eric) Dipple of Ludington. He is survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; one younger uncle, Mike Russell of North Muskegon; two aunt Gloria Russells and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was proceeded in death by his two brothers, Robert Slocum and Frederick Slocum; and sister, Mary Slocum McKinley.
Russell was a long time member of the Eagles Club in Hart and a member of American Legion Post 131 in Warrensburg, Mo. Memorial contributions can be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart, MI 49420. https://crystalvalleycarefund.org, or American Legion Post 131 Memorial Fund at 733 E Young St, Warrensburg, Mo. 64093.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan St., Shelby, Mich. 49455. Visitation will be one hour before services at the Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. Interment will be at a later date.
The Harris Funeral Home, Shelby Michigan, is in charge of arrangements.