Ruth Newmyer
New Era
Ruth Newmyer, of New Era, peacefully entered her heavenly home rejoicing to see her Savior face-to-face Jan. 16, 2021. She was born Feb. 12, 1925. In her 95 years of life, Ruth (Sikkenga, Breuker) Newmyer was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her enjoyment was in the care of her family, offering hospitality to visitors, studying her Bible and in homemaking with finesse. Her resilience, gratitude, grace, generosity and sharp wit were forged by the economic hardships of growing up in a family of nine children on a small farm in Montague, Mich.
In knowing Ruth, you knew her life purpose — to love God and love others. In her recent years of memory loss and physical disabilities, she never lost her charm and grace. In 1947, Ruth married Peter Breuker and together they raised six children in New Era, Mich. — Richard Breuker (Marilyn), James Breuker (Sharon), Glenn Breuker (Sue), Sharon Wasmer (Ken), Janis Coil (Jeff) and Mark Breuker (Rhonda).
After Peter passed away, Ruth married Abe Newmyer and was a mother to Abe’s adult children Nancy (Nick) Parker, John (Wanda) Newmyer, Jerry (Debbie) Newmyer, Jeanie (Ron) Weihl and Jeff (Paula) Newmyer.
She enjoyed all her grandchildren, Emily Breuker, Adria VanWyk, Katey Breuker, Aimee Einfeld, Nicholas Wasmer, Betsy Beckman, Timothy Wasmer, Will Breuker, Nathan Breuker and Craig Breuker, Alissa Huggins, Ryan Coil, Alan Parker, Scott Parker, Tim Parker, Kathy Parker, Bret Newmyer, Heidi Bechstein, Heather Turner, Alison Boonstra, Shane Newmyer, Krista Selent, Patrick Newmyer and Nicole Newmyer; 37 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by siblings, Jeannette Wolting, Jay (Joanne) Sikkenga, Gordon (Chris) Sikkenga; brother-in-law, Jud Smeelink, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Chris) Breuker; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care Ruth received first at Day Spring Assisted Living, Muskegon, and then Holland Home Fulton Manor and Raybrook 4th Floor Skilled Nursing, Grand Rapids. Given current restrictions, a celebration of Ruth’s life will be at a later date, expected to be in July. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to Crossroads Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 900, Grand Rapids, MI 49509, New Era Christian School, 1901 Oak Ave., New Era, MI 49446 or Holland Home Foundation (Benevolence Care Fund), 2100 Raybrook S.E., Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. We celebrate a life well lived. Forever in Our Hearts, Her Loving Family. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.