Sabrina Faye Essex
Sabrina Faye Essex, 34, beloved daughter of Debra and Michael Giraitis, departed this earthly realm Jan. 13, 2021 at her parent’s home in Hart, Mich. after a long battle with cancer. Sabrina, or “Beaner” as she was affectionately known, was born to Debra Kay and Jerome Walter Essex Oct. 31, 1986.
Sabrina attended Hart Public Schools, where she set, and still holds, the woman’s shot put record of 40 feet in 2001. She grew up a farm girl, helping her parents raise miniature horses and participating in many 4-H activities. She also helped raise her niece, Tashawna (Scovill) King. Sabrina was an avid crafter, an accomplished tattoo artist, and a very sociable person. She had a special knack of making very strong friendships.
Sabrina married Christopher McClure in 2003, and they moved to San Diego, Calif., where Chris followed his career in the US Navy. After their son, Michael’s tragic death, they divorced, and she moved back to Michigan, where she worked at Indian Summer in Ludington, and The Boathouse Bar and Grill in Pentwater. She had two children, Colter Essex and Phoenix Essex. She later reunited with Chris, and they have a son, Beau Dean McClure, of Portland, Ind.
In early 2020, Sabrina’s extended family got together and sent her and her parents to see the Redwoods in California with which her and her father always had a special affection for.
Sabrina is survived by her parents, Debra and Michael; her life partner, Christopher; son, Beau; brothers, Jerome Rutowski, Jesse Rutowski and Daryl Essex; sisters, Marisue Rutowski-Tate and Angelina Essex; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and her fuzzy, daughter, Ice.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her son, Michael; and father, Jerome Essex.
In accordance with Sabrina’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, at The Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington, Mich. 49431. A live-streaming is planned to be posted to her Facebook account.
The family requests those who are unable to attend the memorial service to please send a card to Debra Giraitis, 5390 N. 88th Ave., Hart, MI 49420, saying how Sabrina impacted their lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in Ludington or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, the nurses at Hospice of Michigan and the Crystal Valley Care Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.