Sandra Jean ‘Sandi’ Rininger
Hart
Sandra Jean “Sandi” Rininger, 81, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. She was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Paw Paw, Michigan, the daughter of Chester “Chet” and Dorothy (Adams) Smith.
Sandi was a small, but fierce woman. She spent years doing retail work, but her true calling was being the matriarch of her family. Sandi valued her friends and family above everything else, remembering everyone’s birthdays with special cards made on the computer and showing up to as many events as she could. She married the love of her life, Jim, and raised two children primarily on her own as Jim worked on the road. Her children got their strength from her, but she didn’t just raise them, she raised an entire family. She was devoted in raising her children, their friends, her grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored.
Not one member of the family was left out of Sandi’s love, kindness and support.
Jim and Sandi were avid adventurers, riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles, visiting every state except Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, holidays with the family, and hanging out with their many friends. Sandi also had a big presence at the Fraternal
Order of the Eagles where Jim managed for years. She supported Jim in every endeavor, and when God called him home, she wasn’t far behind, ready to take on their new adventure in the sky. Though she will be missed dearly here on earth, she is reunited with her loving husband and best friend. You can’t ask for a better love story than two souls meant to be together in health, in sickness and in Heaven.
And she would want us all to know.
I love you all forever and a day.
Sandi is survived by her son, Rodney; daughter, Rhonda; grandchildren, Holly Thomas (J.R.) and their children, Nevaeh, Malakai, Janiyah, and Jr. Thomas, Elizabeth Kempker, and her children, Devyn Kempker, Emily and Braelynn Sheafor and Cody Rininger (Autumn), and their children, Lilah, Violet and Natalie Rininger; and sister, Sharon Detwiler of Decatur.
Sandi married the love of her life, James Rininger, Oct. 21, 1961. They spent 62 happy years together until James’s death Jan. 31, 2023. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jennifer (Gene) Hoover.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Beacon Cremation
& Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI, 49420. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon to follow services at the Oceana Eagles, Oceana Drive, Hart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, Michigan, 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.