Sandra Kay Makin
Muskegon
Sandra K. Makin (VanDenHeuvel), 75, of Muskegon, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home in Muskegon.
She was born Jan. 18, 1946 in Hart, Mich. She lived in Grand Rapids for 10 years before moving to Shelby. She worked at the Shelby Elementary School Library and was a teacher’s aide for 26 years.
She is survived by her husband, John, of Muskegon; and her daughters, Dawn of Muskegon and Deanna (Holly McIntosh) of Eugene, Ore. She is survived by four brothers and two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest wish was that all of her family knew how very much she loved them all.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there are no services planned at this time.
The family asks that a contribution be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.