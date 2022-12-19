Sandra Lee (Shaw) Sekenske
Ludington
Sandra Lee (Shaw) Sekenske, 78, of Ludington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Dec. 9, 2022.
Sandra was born Oct. 7 1944 in Elmira, N.Y. to Gerald and Amelia (Rogers) Shaw.
Sandy graduated Elmira High School in 1962. She earned her accounting degree from WSCC. She was employed for many years by Harrington Tool Co. as its office manager. She belonged to St. Simons Catholic Church where she volunteered as much as she could. The Haiti outreach program was close to her heart though. She adopted students to send school supplies, clothes and any other necessities that were needed.
She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, planted petunias downtown Ludington with her grand kids, sold glow necklaces during the Fourth of July fireworks to help fund the Jaycees firework show and shared her love for reading with preschoolers at PM School.
She had a great love for gardening, cooking and reading. Her greatest love was for her family though. She loved spending time with each one of her five kids, 11 grandkids, and seven great- grandkids.
She was preceded in death her parents, Gerald Shaw, Amelia and Larry LaVelle; her brother, Daniel Shaw; sister-in-laws, Lou Shaw and Marlene Sekenske; and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Nicole Pomorski.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Eric) Deschermeier, Vicky Krieger, Wendy (Brandon) Adamson, Heather (Eric) Angell,; her son, Chris (Kristin) Sekenske; her grandchildren, Kevin (Jenna) Pomorski, Ashley Pomorski, Dillon (Alyssa) Pomorski, Chelsea (Charley) Miszewski, Logan (Kate) Krieger, Emelia Schaub, Abigail VanKampen (Austin Tyndall), Caleb VanKampen, Christopher (Maricruz) Sekenske, Olivia Sekenske (Nick Pantlin) and Bayley Lemire; great-grandchildren Ava, Rhys, Ellie, Hazel, Waylon, Hudson and CJ.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Simons Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. A luncheon to follow at Pere Pointe Marina clubhouse.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudnigton.com.