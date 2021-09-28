Sandy Hawley
Hart
Sandy Hawley, 77, of Hart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Sandy was a warm, loving, caring person who truly loved her family and cherished the many friends she had. She was always concerned about everyone she knew and enjoyed baking and delivering warm rolls to someone every chance she could.
Sandy also enjoyed the many years of being a hairdresser in Michigan and Florida, owning her own shop at one time.
Sandy will be truly missed by her husband of 53 years, John Hawley; sons, Craig (Angie) Lipski and Jeff Hawley; daughter, Kris (Tony) Collins; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ginny McClennan.
In accordance with Sandy’s wishes, a private burial will take place in Hart Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.