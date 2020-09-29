SHELBY — Shelby Village Council will conduct interviews for a new village administrator and police chief in the coming days.
Former VA Robert Widigan resigned his position Aug. 3 to take a position with the City of Lansing. Retired VA Bill Cousins, from Grand Haven, has been filling in as Interim manager since that time. Village Police Chief Robert Farber announced his resignation last fall. Since those times, the village has posted and received applications for both positions.
On Sept. 23, the personnel committee met and informally interviewed three candidates for the position of village police chief. At that meeting, the committee voted unanimously to recommend that council invite Daniel L. Adams of Byron Center, and Steven A. Waltz of New Era to be formally interviewed by council.
The personnel committee also met Thursday, Sept. 24 to informally interview three candidates for the village administrator position.
“All three candidates have local government experience behind them,” said Cousins. Following the informal interviews by the personnel committee, it voted unanimously to recommend the council invite Mark J. Borden of Carson City, Sherry Powell of Fremont and Brady Selner of Norton Shores to be formally interviewed by the village council for the position of village administrator.
Given the governor’s latest executive order which allows 20 people for every 1,000 square feet of space for non-residential indoor gatherings and events, council decided to hold in-person interviews at The Ladder Community Center at 67 N. State St. in Shelby. With the additional square footage available, it is assumed up to 45 people will be able to gather in person for the interviews. According to Cousins, following Monday’s meeting, “If more show up and occupancy allows, the meeting will be terminated and moved to a larger facility (not necessarily on the same day).” Social distancing and facial coverings will still be required. It was decided that the interviews for police chief will be Monday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The regularly scheduled village council meeting will follow the interviews at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 12, via Zoom.
The three candidates for village administrator will be interviewed on one of three dates — either Tuesday, Oct.13, Wednesday, Oct. 14 or Thursday, Oct. 15. Cousins will contact candidates this week to confirm a date. All three candidates would be interviewed by council on the same day, with interviews set for 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Interviews will be in person at The Ladder Community Center, provided enough space is available. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required by all in attendance.
Discussions and a determination to hire for said positions will be done in an open session at either a special or regularly scheduled meeting. Candidates do not usually attend these sessions. Anyone with questions they would like asked of the candidates, should contact the village office prior to the meeting so that all candidates have the same questions ahead of time.