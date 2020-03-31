Shirley A. Claeys
Shelby
Shirley A. Claeys, 82, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Shelby. She was born Nov. 14, 1937 in Hart.
Shirley graduated from Hart High School. She moved to Mason County upon her marriage and raised her children there. Later she moved back to Oceana County. She was a county treasurer and also a driver for the Scottville Senior Center. Shirley volunteered for many years at Ludington Hospital, the Salvation Army Store and at The Ladder. She enjoyed reading the Bible and other books.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Monica) Jankoviak, Angela (Richard) White and Abby (Paul) Augustine; daughter-in-law, Janet Jankoviak; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Jankoviak; her granddaughter, Kristen Jankoviak; her father, Francis Claeys; her mother, Clara Lozen; and brother, Jack Claeys.
There will be no services. Memorials to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.