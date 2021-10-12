Shirley Rand (George) Fassett
Shirley Rand (George) Fassett, 94, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges. Despite the pain, George came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. George was born May 28, 1927 in Rolette, N.D. to George and Winnifred (Anderson) Fassett, who proceeded him in death.
After proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, George moved to Hesperia, Mich. where he promptly met the love of his life and true soul mate, Irene (Smith) Fassett. They married Aug. 28, 1947 and proudly celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary just before his death.
George and Irene were well known and loved by many as they worked side-by-side for many years in the local arcade, and in the beauty shop that they owned and operated in Hesperia. This is where they raised their seven children before moving to Port Charlotte, Fla. where they remained.
The patriarch of the Fassett family, George, was a strong, kind, and supportive father, grandfather, great-grandfather and most importantly…husband. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.
George was a respected and accomplished carpenter constantly working on multiple projects while living in Michigan and then in Florida. His dedication, focus and experience has made him a well-known figure on every job site that he was involved with. He was always the first person on the job and the last to leave. Always lending his time and knowledge to fellow workers, George became someone you needed, as well as someone you wanted there working with you. When he was no longer able to make it to the job site, you would find him working away in his garage creating masterpieces to give to his family. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. A true master of his trade, his spirit lives on through every game board that he created and every furniture piece that he had made.
Irene survives George along with their seven children: Randy (Laura) Fassett, Karen (Randy) Hren, Cynthia (Richard) Myers, Richard (Diana) Fassett, Mary (Martin) Reed, Susan Armour, Gregory (Virginia) Fassett; along with 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren,15 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving George are two brothers, Rodney (Grace) Fassett and Jerry (Pat) Fassett; and his brother-in-law, Harold Smith; along with many nieces and nephews. Also, preceding George in death is his very best life-long friend Lyle (Mary) Etzcorn.
For a lasting memorial, please consider donating in George’s name to the Hesperia American Legion Honor Guards, Thomas Richard Annis Post 411, 4075 S. 198th Ave., Attn: Robert Wrench, Hesperia, MI 49421