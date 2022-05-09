Sister Eileen Marie Cordes
Sister Eileen Marie Cordes, RSM, 82, of Farmington Hills, entered eternal life May 1, 2022. Sister Eileen is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Hathaway; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane, Jayne and Carolyn Cordes; many nieces and nephews, and her Sisters of Mercy Community. Funeral mass was celebrated Wednesday, May 4, in the Mercy High School Chapel, 29300 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorials suggested to the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200) heeney-sundquist.com