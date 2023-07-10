Susan Jane McCarthy
Hudson
Susan Jane McCarthy, 69, of Hudson, formerly of Evart, Michigan, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home. She was born Jan. 5, 1954 in Garden City, Michigan, the daughter of Gilbert W. and Dorothy Alice Habicht.
Susan married Robert Edward McCarthy in Big Rapids, Michigan July 17, 1973. He preceded her in death July 15, 2012. Together they owned and operated Sonny’s Café in Evart. Susan was a hardworking, loyal, faithful, loving, caring person who did the best she could for her family and friends. She made the best cheesecake that was always requested for family dinners, reunions and family gatherings. Susan was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her children, Stacy Bechtol (Brian Richardson), Shawn McCarthy- Scott, Robert (Cheryl) McCarthy II, Shelby (Zachery) McCarthy-Adams, stepson, Joseph Smith, adopted daughter, Beth Farner, ex son-in-law, Stephen W. Dice, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Cynthia (Mike) Holsbeke and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McCarthy, daughter, Amy Joy McCarthy, grandson, Zachery Allen Adams, Jr., and eight brothers and sisters, David Aleck, James Aleck, William Aleck, Donald Aleck, Gilbert Habicht, Debra Drake, Cheryl Stults and Carol Terry.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be later this summer.
Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
