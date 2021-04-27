Susan Kae Miller (Klemm)
Hart
Susan Kae Miller (Klemm) 63, of Hart, passed away April 23, 2021.
Susan loved the Lord. She was a faithful wife, a loving mother and a friend to all. Family was everything to Sue, and her love didn’t stop there — it reached so deep into the community around her. Our lives are forever changed by her love. Although we grieve, our hearts rejoice because she’s home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Susan was born in Ludington May 29, 1957 to Doris and William Klemm.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Klemm; father, William Klemm; stepmother, Barbara Klemm; father in-law, Laurence Miller; brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
She’s survived by the love of her life, Randy Miller; her children and grandchildren, Tony and Elizabeth Miller (Alyssa, Geneva, Quinn, Remington), Jacob Miller (Love), Autumn and Trent Lucius (Nolan, Ethan, Aaron); brothers, Gary Klemm, Ron Klemm and Don Klemm.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Hart Cemetery with Bob Gray presiding. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund or Spectrum Health Angel Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.