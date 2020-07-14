Ted E. Straley
Hart
Ted E. Straley, 96, of Hart, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Medilodge Nursing Home in Ludington. He was born May 8, 1924 in Grand Rapids to Furrell and Alvina (Adle) Straley.
Ted married Betty Jane Budde May 15, 1948. She preceded him in death June 17, 2011. He lived in Muskegon, Walkerville, Crystal Valley and Hart since 1937. Ted was employed at Continental Motors for 30 years before his retirement.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1942 to 1953. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and waterskiing. Ted had a photographic memory and enjoyed reminiscing and remembering each port of call during his Navy days and details about his shipmates and many other events during his life. He was a great resource as a family tree historian.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Shelton and Carol (Jack) Creed; grandchildren, Jessica (Don) Kilcoyne, Matthew Creed, Brook (Lauren) Barker, Lauri Paavola and Okay Agun; great-grandchildren, Mckenna Miller (and Michael Martinez), Tristyn Creed, Layla Raye Creed, Jillian, Elizabeth and Madeleine Kilcoyne, James, Kellan and Abott Barker; great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Martinez; and sister-in-law, Doris Budde. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Harold, Jerome and Robert Straley and his sister, Evelyn Hale.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on a date to be determined at Elbridge Township Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.