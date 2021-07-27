Theodore Edward Slocum
Theodore Edward Slocum (“Ted & Teddy”) took his final journey to his heavenly home July 21, 2021, while his daughter, grandson and loving caregivers from Lake Michigan Senior Living were by his side. A favorite song, “Alleluia,” was playing in the background. He was surrounded by family members in his final days.
On Oct. 1, 1936, Ted was born on the 100-year-old family farm in Elbridge Township (Hart, Mich.). His parents were Lawrence Elliott Slocum and Ruth Lucille (Goodrich) Slocum. Ted married Judith Pranger at the Shelby Congregational Church in January 1958. They stayed married for 36 years, had three children, divorced in 1996, but remained close friends with strong family bonds.
Ted graduated from Hart High School in 1955, where he excelled in track and football. He started classes at Ferris State on a football scholarship. Then, with an eagerness to start making money, he ended his college education to become an entrepreneur and co-owner of Slocum Brothers Tree Farm with his brother, Jerry. They originally formed the tree farm in high school as a Future Farmer of America Project at the suggestion of Bud Tate, their FFA advisor. The farm became one of the top 10 largest Christmas Tree Farms in the 1980s, consisting of 3,500 acres, several full-time employees and 150 seasonal workers.
Ted was active with many hobbies and served his community on the township board, his industry on the National Christmas Tree board. He sponsored his own “Slocum Brothers” baseball team. Ted enjoyed golf, pool, craps, blackjack, fishing, water skiing. He built a boat to use for water skiing on Silver Lake. In the 1960-70s, Ted and his brother used their snowmobiles to deliver supplies to neighbors during harsh weather conditions. Ted loved to dance to music of any kind, but his favorite artist was Johnny Cash. Over the years, he drove various El Caminos, had a love of fancy cars and collected older cars.
As a business and skilled craftsman, Ted was involved in real estate investments — Apache Hills in Pentwater, lots in the Black Forest subdivision of Stony Lake and local farms. He liked to invest in oil exploration with his brother, Jerry, and drilled for oil with their own rig. He was an expert welder, hydraulic equipment expert, sketched anything by chalk, fabricating and fixing nearly anything.
Ted was a man of few words until you got to know him. He had a dry sense of humor with funny one-liners. He once said, “The smartest person at the table may not be the one doing all the talking.” He loved to make surprise visits to friends, meet folks for breakfast and be a coffee clutch member at the Pink Elephant downtown Hart.
As a Christian man, Ted used the Ten Commandments to guide his life. It gives the family great comfort knowing he is at peace with his risen Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ted is survived by his former wife, Judith Slocum of Hart; two daughters, Denise (Steve) Pagura of Dublin, Ohio; Michelle Slocum of Hart. Six grandchildren; Josh Pagura (Ann Hammerle), Jared Greiner, Christina Pagura, Alex Greiner, Angela (Joe) DeSanto, Evan Greiner; great-grandchildren, Emery, Joe, Alyviah, Eva, Bella, Julius, Gios; two sisters; Emmajane (Ray) Brice of Lapeer, Shirlianne (Paul) Draper of Lawton; and many nieces, nephews, friends, business associates, caregivers. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Slocum; sisters Wanda Kokx Robinson and Wanita Dipner; brother, Jerry Slocum; nephews Tom Slocum, Paul Kokx and Dayle Kokx.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 30, at Judith Slocum Gardens, 3140 140th Ave. (& Tyler Road), Hart, with Pastor Robert Abbott officiating. Casual footwear is suggested for the outdoor service. Chairs will be provided — in case of shortage, bring a folding chair or blanket. Christian burial services will follow in Elbridge Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund in memory of Ted Slocum. www.crystalvalleycarefund.org
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.