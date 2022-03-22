Theodore ‘Ted’ Jeffries
Theodore “Ted” Jeffries fell asleep in death March 19, 2022. Ted was born in Hart, Mich. on the 11th of June, 1929 to James and Goldie Jeffries. He was the youngest sibling of “June” Arthur and James, who have preceded him in death.
Ted grew up interested in all things mechanical. He spent a short time working on the car ferries in Ludington, and in 1946 he began working at the Marvin Gleason body shop in Hart. In 1949 he married Wanda Reed of Pentwater. Ted continued building his reputation as a skilled auto body repairman and began working at the Chevrolet dealership in Whitehall in 1953. In 1954 they moved to New Era and in time he opened his own body shop in 1966. This business was what he retired from in 1993. Ted loved to work with his hands, whether on vehicles, his home, wood working or gun making. He also pursued fishing and hunting, both near and far. Ted was a member of the New Era Chamber of Commerce, fire department and cemetery association and participated in many community activities.
Ted and Wanda raised four children, Steve (Cindy) Jeffries of Salcha, Alaska, Ted Jr. of Whitehall, Gary (Jill) Jeffries of Muskegon and Cheryl Jeffries of Quincy They enjoyed having grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, in September 2020.
We wish to express our appreciation to the loving staff at American House of Spring Lake, and all the others who have given of themselves for both our parents during these last difficult years.
Please consider memorial contributions to the American Red Cross, as Ted reached the maximum blood donation.
Visitation is Thursday March 24, 2022, from 7-8 p.m. at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby. Grave side services will be at a later date.
