Thomas Leigh Carr
Shelby
Thomas Leigh Carr, 75, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was born July 15, 1945 in Grand Haven.
Thomas served our country proudly in the US Army in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.
Thomas returned home with an undying love for our nation, respect for the flag and reverence for the brave men and women who fought and died for our freedom. He represented the Pentwater VFW Post 6017 and the Shelby American Legion Post 326 at hundreds of veterans’ funerals throughout Oceana County in full uniform. He is remembered for presenting a hand-decorated sympathy card to each of the veterans’ families. He always paused to salute the flag as well as those who serve our country and community. He went out of his way to greet and thank our local police officers. He was a faithful volunteer at The Ladder, greeting neighbors and insuring the proper raising and lowering of the U.S. flag at the front entrance. Thomas loved his country.
Thomas loved the people of his community. He made friends everywhere he went. He would greet ladies with “Hi sweetie!” and gents with a salute. When asked how he was doing, his favorite reply was, “Just peachy” because he felt that way in the presence of friends. He was so grateful for the many kind ways people cared for him and often wondered why people were so good to him. He expressed his love for people by serving them, always willing to lend a hand no matter the inconvenience. He was quick to run an errand for a local business, hold open a door for a stranger and share produce from his vegetable garden. Thomas loved the people of his community.
Thomas also loved his Lord. Although he daily battled old wounds and the scars of war, he deeply knew the mercy, forgiveness and salvation found in Jesus. In his quiet moments, he often expressed extreme gratitude for what Jesus had done for him. He loved to sing and would quickly join the singing of an old hymn, especially Amazing Grace. Thomas knew that the Lord who carried him through the battles of this life would carry him one day to his heavenly home.
Thomas is survived by two children and many who called him brother and friend.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2002 at the Shelby Wesleyan Church in Shelby.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.