Mr. Timothy “Tim” Allen Eitniear, 64, of Hesperia, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born April 25, 1958 in Shelby, the son of Laval and Delores (Schmieding) Eitniear.
Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time puttering around in his garage. He especially loved spending time with and teaching his grandkids. He was always willing to go help family and friends. As he always said, “I am a jack of all trades and a master of none.” He will be
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Anna; children, Loren (Shannon Pierce) Kelsey, Jorge (Margarita) Hernanez, Nina Kelsey Antcliff, Joseph (Richael) Eitniear, Matthew Eitniear, Jeffrey Eitniear, Amber (Chad Warner) Rumsey, Michael (Kaitlin) Rumsey; grandchildren, Taylor, Kaila, Marcus, Jeremy, Taryn, Dalton, Dakota, Kelsey, Madilynn, Morgan, Gunner, Blake, Weston, Emmett, Azlyin, Theodore, Hunter, Alexa, Michael Jr; sisters, Debra (Bob) Collins, Laurie (Kelly) Delia, Sanda Eitniear Fassett; brother, Doug (Janine) Eitniear.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Laval; daughter-in-law, Emily; Anna’s parents, Walter and Beulah Wright; brother-in-law, Robert Ego, sister-in-law, Sandra Wright.
Cremation has taken place, no services are scheduled at this time. The family has requested no gifts of flowers.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.