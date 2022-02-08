Ursula ‘Sally’ Anna Toubeaux
Hart
Ursula “Sally” Anna Toubeaux, 87, of Hart, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. She was born Nov. 21, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Parsis) Yeruski.
Sally was affectionately known by her family and friends as “Silly-Sally” or “Grandma Sausage.” She was full of life and sarcastic. Sally had a love for animals, especially elephants and her chihuahua dog, Lucy. She had a lot of hobbies, including, ceramics, painting, crime/murder shows and books and music; her father bought Sally her own accordion with a special rhinestone name plate for her.
Sally is survived by her sons, Alan (Barbara) Toubeaux of Riverview, Daniel Toubeaux of Clarkston and daughter, Lori (Roger) Curtis of Hart; six grandchildren, Danielle Toubeaux, Jennifer (Aaron) Grimes, Brandon (Tiffany) Bolek-Toubeaux, Ashley (Josh) Aiken and Sean (Jessica) Curtis; and nine great-grandchildren.
On July, 21, 1953, Sally married the love of her life, Emanuel “Manny” Toubeaux, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Toubeaux; parents; and brother, Joseph Yeruski.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Following the service, a luncheon will be at Faith Christian Fellowship, 400 S. Hart St., Hart. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements