Vernon Lee Fox, 73, of New Era, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020. Vernon was born to Norris and Ann Fox on November 23, 1946 in Nampa, Idaho, the oldest of three children. He attended Chalmers Elementary School, prior to attending and graduating from Sparta Area Schools. Vernon continued his education when he attended and graduated from Grand Rapids Junior College with a degree in Metal Fabricating. After college, Vernon enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country as a military police officer in South Korea for four years earning the rank of Specialist 5th Class. While in Seoul, South Korea, Vernon met and married the love of his life, Romee Ul Sun Park. They were married on March 8, 1972.
After his honorable discharge, Vernon and Romee returned to West Michigan, where their loving family grew from two to four with the arrival of their two sons, John and Steven. They settled in Cedar Springs before moving to Rothbury in 1981. They purchased their current home near New Era in 1984. During this time, Vernon worked as a talented and skilled sheet metal fabricator, spending the majority of his working years at Felt Fabricating and Bauer Sheet Metal.
During his free time, Vern was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending countless hours doing both, and sharing that special time with his family and friends. He was a skilled storyteller, prankster, a die-hard Michigan Wolverine fan, but above all, he loved his family. Vernon always beamed with pride when he talked about Romee, John, and Steve and grandchildren and it was always a top priority for him and Romee to attend the events and activities of his sons and the grandkids.
He was a member of Shelby Road Baptist Church for many years. Vernon was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, friend, teacher and so much more. Through his unbreakable bond with his family and friends, Vernon will be forever in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Ann Fox. Vernon is survived in life and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 48 years, Romee; sons, John Fox of Grand Rapids and Steven (Jami) Fox; along with his precious grandchildren, Henry, Emma and Clara of Fruitport; sisters, Janice (Michael) Karasinski of Coopersville and Cheryl (Raymond) Goldner of Rockford; as well as his aunt, Yvonne Hendrick and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Shelby Road Baptist Church. Burial will be in Ferry Township South Cemetery. Please consider Sportsmen For Youth, P.O. Box 261, Fruitport, MI 49415 as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.