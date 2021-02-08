Victor Rodriguez
Victor Rodriguez of Shelby passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Victor was born Feb. 27, 1958 to Rosa and Manuel Rodriguez in Laredo, Texas.
He lived most of his life in Shelby, Mich. Victor lived a couple of years with his grandmother in Mexico. He always talked about those years.
Victor loved to travel. As a family he traveled to Texas and Mexico every year, plus small short trips around Michigan.
Victor had a position with Progressions Work Center, becoming a common fixture while working hard providing services to the community.
Victor will be lovingly remembered for his love of sports, music and hanging around with his friends. He was a member of Area 21 Special Olympics.
Victor was a member of Progressions bowling team and was one of the high scorers. He enjoyed watching sports, playing music and strumming his guitar.
Victor is survived by and will be fondly remembered by his mother, Rosa Gonzales; three sisters, Thelma Ruiz, Rosa Rodriguez and Lorena (Rodriguez) Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Pablo Rodriguez; three nephews, Manuel Rodriguez, Jaime Rodriguez and Alejandro Rodriguez; and a huge wonderful family with countless aunts, uncles and hundreds of cousins.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Rodriguez, Jr., a younger brother, Jaime Rodriguez, brother, Angel Rodriguez and brother, Mario Rodriguez.
There will be no services. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.