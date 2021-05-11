Virginia Stella ‘Ginny’ Dennert
Hart
Virginia Stella “Ginny” Dennert, 94, of Hart, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Hart, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Kraus) Greiner.
Virginia grew up on a dairy farm in Weare Township and worked the soda fountain at Rexall Drug Store during the war.
On Nov. 28, 1945, she married Cecil Dennert at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a great cook, enjoyed baking and ran the asparagus fields at their farm. In later years, she worked on the local election board.
Virginia loved playing cards, Yahtzee and bingo with her family and siblings. She was the Yahtzee “queen.” Virginia was very dedicated to her faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society. She was also very dedicated to her family. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having family gatherings.
Virginia is survived by her children, Kathy (Chuck) Miesch of Grand Haven, Gene (Robbie) Dennert of Hart and Joanne (Tim) Beyer of Hart; daughter-in-law, Carol Dennert of Hart; son-in-law, Ron Visscher of Whitehall; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cecil Dennert; son, Gary Dennert; daughter, Nancy Visscher; and sisters, Mamie Kokx, Lillian Kokx, Theresa Aerts, Cecelia Kokx, Bernadette Dennert and Eleanor Lydens; and brothers, Francis “Pope” Greiner, Michael Greiner and Harold Greiner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted privately. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Weare Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart, MI 49420, or the St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.