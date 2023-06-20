William ‘Bill’ Robert Bates
Hart
William “Bill” Robert Bates, 79, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Muskegon. He was born April 26, 1944 in Hart, to William and Frances (Duemler) Bates.
William proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Gray and Company and enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, spending time with family and friends and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.
William is survived by his sister, Pauline (George) Moulatsiotis; niece, Toni (Dave) Hamilton; nephew, Bill Moulatsiotis; great-nephew, George Cohen Moulatsiotis; and great-niece, Leah Hamilton.
William was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Bills and brother-in-law, Robert Bills; and brother, Jim Bates.
Memorial services and military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Pentwater VFW, 8440 N. Business 31, Pentwater, Michigan, 49449.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.