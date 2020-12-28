William ‘Bill’ W. Wells
Hart
William “Bill” W. Wells, 78, of Hart, formerly of Marne, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Fay; sisters, Kathryn Pfaff of Ravenna, Mary (Tom) Holbrook of Grand Rapids; brother, John (Margaret) Wells of Lamont; brother-in-law, Carl (Claire) Dennison of Hart; several nieces, nephews and special friends. Bill served the community of Hart in several capacities over the years. He spent multiple years as mayor and as a city councilman. He also was an EMT and worked for the Hart Fire Department. Bill served his country dutifully as a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the Hart American Legion and Masonic Lodge. He also worked as a barber for many years. A Celebration of Life will be in Hart at a later date when family and friends can meet without restrictions. In memory of Bill, please consider contributions to Lori’s Voice or to Masonic Lodge Oceana Wigton Benona Lodge #200. Funeral arrangements entrusted through Beuschel Funeral Home, 785-3863.