William Paul ‘Bill’ Nusbaum
Mears
William Paul “Bill” Nusbaum, 70, of Mears, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born March 5, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Briskey) Nusbaum.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, and was a park ranger and part-time conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for 30 years. His home is situated on 40 acres of land in Silver Lake, which he liked to work on and “tractorize.” He also enjoyed golfing, often taking his friend Johnny’s money on bets. Bill is described as the world’s okayest golfer.
Bill is survived by his wife of 10 years, Marie Adamski; children, Heather (Sgt. Eric Johnson) Nusbaum and Joseph (Theresa) Nusbaum; step-children, Kristen (Scott) Crino and Everett (Mechelle) Townsend-Grace; step-grandchildren, Lauren Crino, Dominic Crino, Angelo Crino, Carl Townsend, Elizabeth Rebecca Townsend and Dakota Townsend-Grace; and dear friend, Rose Townsend-Green.
In accordance with Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and his family will spread his cremated remains at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or your local humane society.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.