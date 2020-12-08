Wilma I. Antonissen
Walkerville
Wilma I. Antonissen, 89, of Walkerville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born to Francis and Della (Swears) Clark. She was raised in Walkerville with her siblings Harvey, Norman, Keith and Kenneth Clark and Mary Gorenflo.
She graduated valedictorian in 1948 from Walkerville where she met Richard, and they were married December 16, 1948. Richard built their home where they farmed for many years. He passed away Oct. 6, 2013.
They had two girls, Kathy (Don) Koch of Walkerville and Vicky (Carroll) VandenHeuvel of Hart; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A special friend, Marian Drake also survives her. Wilma and Richard lost one great-grandchild some years ago.
Wilma was very active at the Elbridge Community Church. She was also active in the ladies aid of the church. She was very instrumental in starting a cleaning business in the area many years ago which is still being operated today by her daughters.
A family gathering will take place in the spring at the cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.