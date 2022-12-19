Yvonne D. Brown
Pentwater
Yvonne D. Brown, 90, of Pentwater, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Shelby, the daughter of Arthur and Grace (Tower) Ash.
Yvonne was a graduate of Shelby High School and furthered her education at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, earning her Registered Nurse degree. She was a caring nurse for both Oceana Hospital and the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart.
In 1964, she and her husband, Jack, started JTS RV, formerly known as Jack’s Trailer Sales, which is still in operation today. Yvonne enjoyed working and talking with the customers, showing kindness to all. She also was devout in her faith to God and played piano for her church. Yvonne adored her family and enjoyed walking and gardening.
Yvonne is survived by her sons, Mark Brown, David (Susie Stine) Brown, Larry (Stacie) Brown and Gregg (Barbara) Brown; and nine grandchildren.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jack Brown; grandson, Adam Brown; and her daughter-in-law, Donna Brown.
In accordance with Yvonne’s wishes, cremation has taken place and graveside services will be conducted in spring 2023.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.