The Letha Fulton School of Dance (LFSD) Performance Team 2022/23 had an outstanding 2022 competition season. The LFSD team, under the direction of four-time All-American dancer Kassidy Boldt, competed in several competitions throughout Michigan, and recently, nationals in Sandusky, Ohio taking several top awards. The entire team performed a total of 36 routines including solos, duets, small groups and superline, and took 33 entries to Energy Nationals.
Boldt, director of the LFSD Fremont location, team director and choreographer, said, “We have worked harder than ever and out-shined all expectations.”
“Be Our Guest,” a superline number, which included all 26 members of the LFSD Performance Team, received first place at multiple competitions including nationals and received the “People’s Choice Award.” The LFSD Senior Team lit-up the stages performing the piece, “Sorrow” and receiving first place at multiple competitions, including nationals and a choreography award. Several team routines received multiple first place awards at competitions and nationals.
Letha Fulton, who directs programming at LFSD Ludington and is the owner of LFSD Fremont and Ludington said, “LFSD is thankful to still be providing excellence in dance training and acrobatics in both Fremont and Ludington, where students are growing artistically and technically, but even more, learning life lessons that go beyond the classroom or stage. Coach Kass has been a blessing to the LFSD team helping our team be the best they can be. Each member gave her best in athleticism, artistry and teamwork to finish a strong season and achieve these awards. We are so grateful to God for the opportunities, the parent support and a wonderful teaching staff who provides excellence in training year round. Most importantly, our students are learning that by setting goals, working hard, and also working as a team, they can achieve their dreams.”