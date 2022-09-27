The Oceana County Economic Alliance (OCEA), the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC) and The Right Place, Inc. are hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the West Michigan Research Station located at 5185 N. Oceana Dr., in Hart from 4-5 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include an update on the current state of broadband expansion in Oceana County and offer a chance for residents to get involved.
Tom Stephenson with Connect Michigan and Kasi Ostyn with Great Lakes Energy will provide an update on broadband expansion across the county. Ron Maynard, Executive Director of the OCEA, and Stephen Carlson from WMSRDC will be present to garner interest in developing a regional committee to facilitate future events and community education sessions.
“While the construction of fiber-optic lines through Truestream is underway and will significantly benefit our county residents and businesses, there are still pockets that are left unserved or underserved,” said Phil Morse, county commissioner. “This event will be an excellent opportunity for local residents to get an update on the progress that is being made.”
Attendees are welcome to complete a quick survey to submit questions for the presenters ahead of the event by following this link: https://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?91B5D9C693D5C0C194