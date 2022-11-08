Oceana County went red for the Nov. 8 general election, heavily favoring Republican candidates over Democrats. As of presstime, the unofficial results for 15 of 18 precincts were posted by the Oceana County Clerk’s office. The three precincts that had not reported yet as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning were Crystal Township, Pentwater and Shelby Precinct 1. With almost 10,000 votes cast from 83 percent of Oceana precincts, County Clerk Amy Anderson noted the “big turnout,” but was uncertain if these were historic numbers, as not all results had been reported.

Anderson said that, for the most part, voting went smoothly across the area. She explained that there was an issue, early on, in Golden Township when the tabulator there became broken after only processing a few dozen votes. She said that the county tabulator was taken out to them and they were able to process votes again.

Later, another issue cropped up in Pentwater. “After they closed the polls, some absentee ballots were found underneath something and so they had to reopen the polls, clear their machine and rerun everything,” Anderson said. She added that Pentwater called the state to notify them of what had occurred and notified Anderson that they would be coming in late to report.

Millages for roads and fire protection in Greenwood and Newfield townships, respectively, passed, but all school millages were still undecided at presstime. Newfield Township also voted to not repeal its ordinance authorizing and permitting commercial marihuana facilities.

The following are some of the unofficial results as posted by the Oceana County Clerk’s office as of 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 with 15 of 18 precincts reporting, which include Hart Township, Grant Township, Shelby Township (Precinct 2), Benona Township, Claybanks Township, Colfax Township, Elbridge Township, Ferry Township, Golden Township, Greenwood Township, Leavitt Township, Newfield Township, Otto Township, Weare Township and the City of Hart:

GOVERNOR

Gretchen Whitmer: 3,686

Tudor Dixon: 5,812

Mary Buzuma:102

Donna Brandenburg: 74

Kevin Hogan: 26

Daryl M. Simpson: 20

Write-in: 5

SECRETARY OF STATE

Jocelyn Benson: 3,861

Kristina Karamo: 5,513

Gregory Stempfle: 127

Christine Schwartz: 96

Larry Hutchinson Jr.: 47

Write-in: 9

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Dana Nessel: 3,507

Matthew DePerno: 5,695

Joseph McHugh Jr.: 139

Gerald Van Sickle: 231

Write-in: 13

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Jerry Hilliard: 3,101

John Moolenaar: 6,195

Nathan Hewer: 171

Write-in: 14

32ND STATE SENATE DISTRICT

Terry Sabo: 3,051

Jon Bumstead: 6,503

Write-in: 29

102ND STATE HOUSE DISTRICT

Brian Hosticka: 2,929

Curt VanderWall: 6,041

Write-in: 34

101ST STATE HOUSE DISTRICT

Amanda Siggins: 158

Joseph Fox: 337

ROAD COMMISSIONER

Lloyd Gowell: 6,579

Denis Koch: 6,550

Write-in: 103

ROAD COMMISSIONER PARTIAL

David Spitler: 4,919

Write-in: 105

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Tim Beggs: 1,819

Write-in: 15

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Phil Morse: 861

Write-in: 14

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Craig Hardy: 1,459

Write-in: 24

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4

Paul Erickson: 1,581

Write-in: 82

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5

Robert Walker: 1,174

Michael Berg: 433

Write-in: 10

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP TREASURER

Amanda Hunter: 567

Tabita Druso: 401

Write-in: 1

HART CITY COUNCIL

Catalina Burillo: 278

Amanda Klotz: 318

Fred Rybarz Jr.: 256

Kris Trygstad: 112

Write-in: 4

HESPERIA VILLAGE TRUSTEE

Don Bostrom: 123

Stephanie Halverson: 86

Joyce McDonald: 82

Mackenzie Pennington: 59

ROTHBURY VILLAGE TRUSTEE

Autum Drake: 72

Jim Fekken Jr.: 88

Robert Fulljames: 65

Dylan Zuniga: 85

WALKERVILLE VILLAGE TRUSTEE

Sue Budde: 54

Ernest Gilbert Jr.: 26

Jennifer Metts: 32

Barbara Yancey: 16

HART PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD MEMBER

Andrew Carter: 1,214

Chad Coker: 1,420

Kayla Dennert: 1,681

Irma Hinojosa: 1,133

Jason LaFever: 925

Mark Looman: 1,003

SHELBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD MEMBER

Jason Fleming: 1,208

Karen Rice: 707

Cathy Schouten: 606

Jason Scott: 411

Erin Stark: 643

PROPOSAL 1

Yes: 4,403

No: 5,121

PROPOSAL 2

Yes: 3,878

No: 5,682

PROPOSAL 3

Yes: 3,885

No: 5,718

The Oceana County Board of Canvassers is set to meet Wednesday, Nov. 9 to begin the process of certifying the election results.

A full list of the results can be seen on both the county clerk’s website and oceanaheraldjournal.com