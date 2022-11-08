Oceana County went red for the Nov. 8 general election, heavily favoring Republican candidates over Democrats. As of presstime, the unofficial results for 15 of 18 precincts were posted by the Oceana County Clerk’s office. The three precincts that had not reported yet as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning were Crystal Township, Pentwater and Shelby Precinct 1. With almost 10,000 votes cast from 83 percent of Oceana precincts, County Clerk Amy Anderson noted the “big turnout,” but was uncertain if these were historic numbers, as not all results had been reported.
Anderson said that, for the most part, voting went smoothly across the area. She explained that there was an issue, early on, in Golden Township when the tabulator there became broken after only processing a few dozen votes. She said that the county tabulator was taken out to them and they were able to process votes again.
Later, another issue cropped up in Pentwater. “After they closed the polls, some absentee ballots were found underneath something and so they had to reopen the polls, clear their machine and rerun everything,” Anderson said. She added that Pentwater called the state to notify them of what had occurred and notified Anderson that they would be coming in late to report.
Millages for roads and fire protection in Greenwood and Newfield townships, respectively, passed, but all school millages were still undecided at presstime. Newfield Township also voted to not repeal its ordinance authorizing and permitting commercial marihuana facilities.
The following are some of the unofficial results as posted by the Oceana County Clerk’s office as of 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 with 15 of 18 precincts reporting, which include Hart Township, Grant Township, Shelby Township (Precinct 2), Benona Township, Claybanks Township, Colfax Township, Elbridge Township, Ferry Township, Golden Township, Greenwood Township, Leavitt Township, Newfield Township, Otto Township, Weare Township and the City of Hart:
GOVERNOR
Gretchen Whitmer: 3,686
Tudor Dixon: 5,812
Mary Buzuma:102
Donna Brandenburg: 74
Kevin Hogan: 26
Daryl M. Simpson: 20
Write-in: 5
SECRETARY OF STATE
Jocelyn Benson: 3,861
Kristina Karamo: 5,513
Gregory Stempfle: 127
Christine Schwartz: 96
Larry Hutchinson Jr.: 47
Write-in: 9
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Dana Nessel: 3,507
Matthew DePerno: 5,695
Joseph McHugh Jr.: 139
Gerald Van Sickle: 231
Write-in: 13
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Jerry Hilliard: 3,101
John Moolenaar: 6,195
Nathan Hewer: 171
Write-in: 14
32ND STATE SENATE DISTRICT
Terry Sabo: 3,051
Jon Bumstead: 6,503
Write-in: 29
102ND STATE HOUSE DISTRICT
Brian Hosticka: 2,929
Curt VanderWall: 6,041
Write-in: 34
101ST STATE HOUSE DISTRICT
Amanda Siggins: 158
Joseph Fox: 337
ROAD COMMISSIONER
Lloyd Gowell: 6,579
Denis Koch: 6,550
Write-in: 103
ROAD COMMISSIONER PARTIAL
David Spitler: 4,919
Write-in: 105
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Tim Beggs: 1,819
Write-in: 15
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Phil Morse: 861
Write-in: 14
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
Craig Hardy: 1,459
Write-in: 24
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4
Paul Erickson: 1,581
Write-in: 82
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5
Robert Walker: 1,174
Michael Berg: 433
Write-in: 10
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP TREASURER
Amanda Hunter: 567
Tabita Druso: 401
Write-in: 1
HART CITY COUNCIL
Catalina Burillo: 278
Amanda Klotz: 318
Fred Rybarz Jr.: 256
Kris Trygstad: 112
Write-in: 4
HESPERIA VILLAGE TRUSTEE
Don Bostrom: 123
Stephanie Halverson: 86
Joyce McDonald: 82
Mackenzie Pennington: 59
ROTHBURY VILLAGE TRUSTEE
Autum Drake: 72
Jim Fekken Jr.: 88
Robert Fulljames: 65
Dylan Zuniga: 85
WALKERVILLE VILLAGE TRUSTEE
Sue Budde: 54
Ernest Gilbert Jr.: 26
Jennifer Metts: 32
Barbara Yancey: 16
HART PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD MEMBER
Andrew Carter: 1,214
Chad Coker: 1,420
Kayla Dennert: 1,681
Irma Hinojosa: 1,133
Jason LaFever: 925
Mark Looman: 1,003
SHELBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD MEMBER
Jason Fleming: 1,208
Karen Rice: 707
Cathy Schouten: 606
Jason Scott: 411
Erin Stark: 643
PROPOSAL 1
Yes: 4,403
No: 5,121
PROPOSAL 2
Yes: 3,878
No: 5,682
PROPOSAL 3
Yes: 3,885
No: 5,718
The Oceana County Board of Canvassers is set to meet Wednesday, Nov. 9 to begin the process of certifying the election results.
A full list of the results can be seen on both the county clerk’s website and oceanaheraldjournal.com