With 56 cases, Oceana County now has the second highest total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the District #10 Health Department’s 10-county district, and at eight probable cases, it is poised to take the number one spot. Crawford County currently has that distinction with 57 confirmed cases, and five probable cases.
Oceana County is also now tied with Kalkaska, Mecosta and Wexford counties for total deaths, which climbed to two last Wednesday, May 13.
The health department reported that the individual was a male in his 70s and died at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”